Tigers’ Patrick Taylor back in the AAC mentions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 10-1 Memphis Tiger’s Football team is up 17th in the latest Associated Press Poll. They Jump their upcoming opponent, the Bearcats of Cincinnati, who are 18th. And Memphis is going into that game with more offensive weapons at its disposal.
Welcome Back, Big Pat! Running Back Patrick Taylor, makes the AAC Honor Roll for his 3 touchdown effort in Memphis win at South Florida Saturday 49-10. Taylor, a senior missed eight straight games with a foot Injury after opening the season with a 126 yard effort against Ole Miss.
His nose for the end zone and his 6′3″, 227 pound frame makes it tough for opposing teams to keep him out of there when the Tigers get close.
Big Pat says, “I really smell the end zone when we get down to the red zone. It’s what I’ve been blessed to do. I’m just glad I can do what I do for my team and come through.”
The Tigers still have all their goals in front of them. A win against the 18th ranked Bearcats Friday would pit Memphis in its third straight AAC Championship game Dec. 7 that would be at the Liberty Bowl as well. A win there, and it’s on to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas as the top ranked team in the group of five.
