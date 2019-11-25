Tracking a threat of storms for Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: S 5-10 Low: 54
TUESDAY: Isolated Showers Wind: S 10-15 High: 65
TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain & T’storms Wind: S 15-20 Low: 48
THIS WEEK: Clouds increase overnight and a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible during the early part of the day tomorrow. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will move into the area during the late afternoon and evening hours ahead of a cold front. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 MPH will be possible as storms move through. Rainfall amounts will be near half an inch in most areas. Wednesday will become partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day will become mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 60s with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Another cold front will move through the Mid-South Saturday bringing a better chance of rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloud with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
