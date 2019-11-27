City of Oxford appoints interim police chief to top position

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Oxford mayor and Board of Aldermen announced plans Tuesday to make Interim Police Chief Jeff McCutchen the next chief of the Oxford Police Department.
McCutchen officially steps into the role in January 2020 when Chief Joey East is sworn in as sheriff of Lafayette County.
East, who has been police chief for the past six years, took a leave of absence when he decided to run for sheriff. He won the election in November, following in his father’s footsteps.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill says McCutchen has basically had a 10-month job interview.
“I am speaking for the Board when I say that we could not be more proud of how Interim Chief McCutchen has led the department and represented our community through some extremely tough situations,” said Tannehill. “We have complete confidence in his ability to lead the Oxford Police Department into the future and continue to serve our community with wisdom and compassion.”
Tannehill commended East’s 24 years of service to the Oxford Police Department and the community.
“Chief East has led by example and leaves the department better than he found it...," said Tannehill. “We are forever indebted to Chief East for his service to all of us.”
The City of Oxford is inviting the community to celebrate East and thank him for his service Monday, Dec. 30 at the Oxford Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m.
