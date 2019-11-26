Cold front makes for a rainy night & possibly a few storms as well

THIS WEEK: Rain and thunderstorms will exit the area by early morning and clouds will clear tomorrow but it will be cool and breezy through the day. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower but temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.