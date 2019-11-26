Cold front makes for a rainy night & possibly a few storms as well

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain & A Few Storms Wind: SW 10-20 Low: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 10-15 High: 58
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 41
THIS WEEK: Rain and thunderstorms will exit the area by early morning and clouds will clear tomorrow but it will be cool and breezy through the day. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower but temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows falling into the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
