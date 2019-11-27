Cooler heading into Thanksgiving Day

Sun will mix with clouds at times this afternoon with highs only in the mid 50s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 40. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy with a passing shower. Highs will only reach the upper 40s around 50 with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. It will remain mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid 40s.
BLACK FRIDAY: More clouds with a little peek of sun here or there. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Another round of showers or thunderstorms will move through on Saturday afternoon with a cold front moving in from the west. Highs will be in the upper 60s ahead of the rain. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind. Dry weather will return by Sunday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine and dry weather will continue into early next week with highs only in the 40s on Monday and 50s on Tuesday. Look for a gradual warming trend next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
