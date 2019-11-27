Cooler heading into Thanksgiving Day

WEEKEND: Another round of showers or thunderstorms will move through on Saturday afternoon with a cold front moving in from the west. Highs will be in the upper 60s ahead of the rain. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind. Dry weather will return by Sunday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine and dry weather will continue into early next week with highs only in the 40s on Monday and 50s on Tuesday. Look for a gradual warming trend next week.