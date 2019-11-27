Donate to the 2019 Holiday Food Drive today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still time to donate to our holiday food drive.
WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with the Mid-South Food Bank to collect food and money for those who need it most this holiday season.
The Mid-South Food Bank serves 31 counties in our area and more than 400,000 people who are food insecure.
Over the last decade plus, the holiday food drive has collected more than 1.5 million pounds of food.
You can donate non-perishable food items to the following locations:
- Cash Saver on Madison Avenue
- Cash Saver on Elvis Presley Boulevard
- Cash Saver on South Third Street
Even if you don't have time to pick up food you can donate money too.
The Holiday Food Drive continues until Dec. 4.
The Action News 5 team will be all across the city on the final day, collecting funds and food donations at several locations.
