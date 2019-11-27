Free Thanksgiving events set to serve those in need in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving day is almost here and some organizations and businesses around the Bluff City are working to make the big day a special one for those in need.
Here’s a list of restaurants and other organizations offering free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday:
- MemFeast: City Hall 125 North Main Street 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- New Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church: 1559 South 3rd Street 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Westy’s: 346 North Main Street 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- East Memphis Pizza and Subs: 3736 S Mendenhall Road noon to 3 p.m.
- Cathedral Faith and Community Church: 2212 Jackson Avenue 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Forgotten Souls Coalition: House of Mtenzi 1289 Madison Avenue 8 a.m. to noon
- First Baptist Church: 2835 Broad Avenue 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Greater Payne Chapel AME Church: 1087 North Watkins 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Grub Memphis food truck: Downtown Memphis
- VFW Post 5066: 347 South Center Street
Some of these events will also offer other goods like warm clothing for winter weather and even counselors.
