Local animal advocates praise the president’s signing of a bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

“As United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, I took an oath to faithfully execute and enforce the laws of Congress. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is a full-service federal prosecution office, and we have the ability and intention to charge any violations of federal law, including the PACT Act, no matter where they occur in West Tennessee. Our office has a commitment to upholding the rule of law, and to pursuing any cases against offenders who promote violence and cruelty, or harm vulnerable victims. Evidence shows that deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people, and it is therefore appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties in place to protect public safety. As a former District Attorney, I am proud of the work we did to prosecute animal cruelty under state law, and I look forward to working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to combat these heinous and sadistic acts of animal cruelty using this new federal statute.”