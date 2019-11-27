Memphis neighborhood still cleaning up after Oct. tornado; Damaged apartment complex could take two years to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a little more than a month since an EF-1 tornado touched down in Memphis, damaging homes and businesses in a 7-mile path from the airport area all the way to I-240 and TN 385.
Wednesday we discovered there’s still lots of cleanup left to be done.
“It’s just taken slow progress to get here,” said William Curtis.
On the day before Thanksgiving, most of the hard work in the Balmoral neighborhood off Quince Road is being done outside.
William Curtis had to get a new roof. Wednesday construction crews were finishing up their work on his home.
The tornado hit his neighborhood on the morning of October 21st, just minutes after carving a path through Parkway Village.
That’s where the damage was so severe at the Cottonwood Apartments off Perkins Road, the city said the complex had to be shut down and roughly 700 residents relocated.
Wednesday a city spokesperson told WMC Action News 5 that the property owner has indicated the repairs there could take 18 to 24 months to complete.
Back in the Balmoral neighborhood, some homes remain uninhabitable as repair work continues. But Curtis said he and other neighbors are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Despite the destruction, no lives were lost.
“You live through Hurricane Elvis. But this was minor compared to that,” said Curtis, “This whole neighborhood stepped up and made sure everyone was alright. Everyone was going around checking on each other.”
