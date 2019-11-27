More sunshine today, drop in temperatures

THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY: An upper level weather system will sit near the Mid-South at the end of the week, so clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday night, so most of your day will be dry. It will be chilly on Thanksgiving with highs in the lower 50s with a cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 40s. It will also be mostly dry for shoppers on Friday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees, but it will still be cloudy.