More sunshine today, drop in temperatures

Rain is now east of the area and clouds will gradually clear today. We will have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon, but it will be cloudy again tonight. Cold air is moving in behind the exiting cold front, so highs today will struggle to break the lower 50s. It will also be a cold night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 54. Winds will be northwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 40. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY: An upper level weather system will sit near the Mid-South at the end of the week, so clouds and a passing shower will be possible Thursday and Friday. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday night, so most of your day will be dry. It will be chilly on Thanksgiving with highs in the lower 50s with a cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 40s. It will also be mostly dry for shoppers on Friday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees, but it will still be cloudy.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will arrive on Saturday, which will give us a round of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain will move in late morning and last through early evening. Temperatures will start in the 60s and drop throughout the day. Sunday is expected to be dry and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temps will continue to drop next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s on Monday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.