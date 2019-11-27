NCAA upholds reinstatement conditions for U of M basketball player James Wiseman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement has decided to uphold the conditions for James Wiseman’s reinstatement requiring him to sit out 12 games and pay $11,500 to a charity of his choice.
U of M officials announced the final ruling Wednesday afternoon after the university appealed the NCAA’s decision last week.
According to the NCAA, Wiseman’s mother received $11,500 from Penny Hardaway before he became the team’s head coach. Wiseman’s attorneys say Hardaway helped his family move from Nashville to Memphis before being recruited to play for the UofM.
The NCAA says Hardaway’s prior donations to the U of M qualified him as a booster -- prospective student-athletes cannot receive financial assistance from boosters.
Last week Hardaway said he believed the NCAA’s initial ruling was unfair. The NCAA says their decision and Wiseman’s punishment is based on guidelines created and approved by association members.
Wiseman took to Twitter after the announcement saying his journey is not finished yet.
Wiseman will be eligible to compete for Memphis’ Jan. 12 game at South Florida.
