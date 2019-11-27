NYC mayor blasts FedEx delivery bot on Twitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Global is responding to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tweets about FedEx’s same-day delivery robot.
In a tweet, de Blasio said the city did not “grant permission for these to clog up our streets.”
He went on to say, "If we see ANY of these bots we’ll send them packing.
In a statement to WMC Tuesday, FedEx said the robot is not being tested in New York City. Roxo was there for a special event.
Read the company’s statement here:
FedEx is not currently testing its SameDay Delivery Bot, Roxo, in New York City. The Bot was visiting New York for a special event. Roxo has been tested in four markets throughout the United States so far. Future testing plans are not yet determined.
As with any new technology from FedEx, Roxo will undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety in collaboration with regulatory authorities in test markets. We believe autonomous technology can help supplement operational and service efficiency for our customers and our team members, and even help to create new job opportunities.
The same-day delivery robot is being tested in four cities across the country, including Memphis.
