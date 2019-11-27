Passengers sleep on cots at Memphis airport after canceled flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Allegiant passengers slept overnight at Memphis International Airport after a cancelled flight.
On Wednesday morning, WMC Action News 5 found several cots in the Allegiant check-in area.
Passengers say the storms that rolled through Memphis Tuesday night led to their 8:55 p.m. flight to St. Petersburg, Florida being canceled. Some passengers slept on the cots, others like Randy Huckabee, of Florida got hotel rooms.
"The crew got delayed last night because of the weather, so they clocked out, so they had to bump us to this morning," said Huckabee.
One woman called the experience "a nightmare."
The passengers were back in line Wednesday morning to get their tickets, hoping for a smoother experience.
"It's all on God's timing anyway," Huckabee said.
WMC reached out to Allegiant -- an airline spokesperson said they were working to provide more information.
