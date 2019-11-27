Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you want to celebrate Thanksgiving but cooking isn't for you, don't worry. There are several restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day.
The Cupboard on Union Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fleming’s off Poplar opens at 11 a.m. with a three-course Thanksgiving menu starting at $52.
Capriccio Grill downtown is open from noon until 10 p.m. and is also offering a meal for $52 per person.
The Guest House at Graceland is serving a family-style meal in Delta’s Kitchen from noon to five. That’s $38.95 per person.
The Holiday Inn at The University of Memphis will have a Thanksgiving buffet that’s $49.95 for adults.
If you want to do something fun with the family after dinner, there’s also some events happpening.
The Memphis Zoo will open at 5:30 p.m. for its Zoo Lights event.
Several places in Overton Square will also open in the evening. And of course, the movie theaters will be open.
But if you're looking to do that Black Friday shopping, here's several places open on Thanksgiving Day.
Wolfchase is open from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Tanger Outlets opens its doors at 6:00 pm and will stay open all night until Friday at 10:00 p.m.
Best Buy and Target open at 5 p.m. Walmart opens at 6 p.m. Gordman’s is open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. JCPenney opens at 2 p.m. and most Macy’s stores open at 5 p.m.
It's important to check the hours before you go.
Some stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving are Home Depot, Lowes, Trader Joe's, Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Petsmart, and Dillard's.
Almost all stores will open on Black Friday.
There are also several options for fun with the family like Starry Nights at Shelby Farms, which starts Friday. Or you can go to Holiday Wonders at the Botanic Garden or see the lights at Graceland.
