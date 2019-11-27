3 suspects arrested for deadly weekend shooting near a local Goodwill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested three suspects they say are responsible for a deadly shooting outside a shopping center Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shooting in front of the Goodwill on Austin Peay Highway in Raleigh just after 11 a.m. Police now say Miguel, Favian and Gjuandell Effinger are responsible for that shooting.
According to court documents, Gjuandell sent a video on social media saying someone in a white van tried to abduct her outside Walmart.
Police say Favian and Miguel then drove to the Goodwill parking lot where the victim, Nazario Garcia, was parked in his white van.
A witness told police the two then confronted Garcia and fired shots. He later died.
Miguel and Favian are both charged with first-degree murder. Gjuandell is charged with solicitation of first-degree murder.All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
