A Tale of Two Pies: Sweet Potato vs. Pumplin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie? Which is better?
The great pie debate began in the newsroom over one of those “one has to go” Tweets. In one box, there was a pie and I couldn’t tell if it was pumpkin or sweet potato.
We all had different stories about which pie was better. Soon, I was challenged to make a sweet potato pie for the newsroom with a recipe that originated on my family’s farm in Lorman, Mississippi three generations ago. The discussion then devolved into me making a video of my experience.
Even growing up in New Rochelle, New York, it wasn’t Thanksgiving without a sweet potato pie in the room. In fact, I will never forget the Thanksgiving when my little sister boycotted the whole meal because my mother let a guest cook the pie that year. It’s that serious.
I will always choose sweet potato pie over pumpkin pie, but I did have a delicious piece of pumpkin pie during Friendsgiving this year. Yum!
Hopefully you can help solve the debate. Pick a side!
