Tornadoes touchdown near Jackson leaving homes damaged

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - People in Central Mississippi are cleaning up Wednesday morning after tornadoes touched down near Jackson.
A video from Rankin County showed damage to multiple homes. Some residents even woke up to trees and debris scattered across the area.
“We’ve got a lot of trees down on a number of homes and some of those are really big trees so that’s why we have these big track hoes and all the heavy equipment to get us access in,” said Mike Word of Rankin County Emergency Management.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Today, the National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage.
Our sister station WLBT tracked at least two tornadoes that hit the area.
This is the same system that brought storms to our area, but there have been no reports of any major damage in or around Memphis overnight.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.