Utah set to become 19th US state to ban ‘conversion therapy’

In this May 30, 2019, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a conference in Salt Lake City. Utah is set to become the 19th state to enact a ban on the discredited practice of conversion therapy after state officials revised a proposal to win back the support of the influential Church of a Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Herbert announced Tuesday, Nov. 26, that church leaders support the tweaked version because it uses language from a legislative proposal that failed despite the church not opposing it. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File/AP)