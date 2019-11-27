We uncover additional sexual assault allegations against Former ‘Survivor’ reality star

And in July 2015 a woman accused Gaither of rape in Clearwater Florida. According to the police report the woman and Gaither moved to Clearwater to live. She said after a long argument she said he raped her. The woman told police in Clearwater she only reported it in 2018 because she learned it is a crime to rape someone even if you have had a relationship with them. Clearwater police told me the case was dropped due to lack of evidence.