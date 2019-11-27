We uncover additional sexual assault allegations against Former ‘Survivor’ reality star

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -"He’s absolutely delightful, hardworking. he’s renovated that house and has done amazing things to it. He’s just been great with all the other neighbors."
Neighbors like Sandy Smith say 41-year-old Silas Gaither are stunned by the charges in a Shelby County indictment against the former Survivor reality contestant.
The indictment came earlier this month accusing Gaither of two counts of rape and aggravated assault alleged to have happened between May 10th and May 20th 2018. There are no more details because Memphis police do not release incident narratives in sex assault cases.
Gaither lasted 5 episodes before being voted off the 3rd season of Survivor that was based in Kenya. I have uncovered three other sexual assault cases filed against Gaither. It appears he knew all of the women.
One case in Germantown filed in February 2018. The woman said she was raped by Gaither at his residence. Germantown police say the case was dropped after the woman decided not to pursue the case. Collierville police tell me there was a report filed against Silas Gaither for sexual assault, but it ended police tell me after the woman decided to drop the charges."
And in July 2015 a woman accused Gaither of rape in Clearwater Florida. According to the police report the woman and Gaither moved to Clearwater to live. She said after a long argument she said he raped her. The woman told police in Clearwater she only reported it in 2018 because she learned it is a crime to rape someone even if you have had a relationship with them. Clearwater police told me the case was dropped due to lack of evidence.
Silas Gaither’s attorney told me he did not have a comment at this point. We knocked on Gaither’s door for a comment, but no one answered. He bonded out on a $50,000 a day after his arrest earlier this month. He will be back in court January 9, 2020.
