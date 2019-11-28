Accused serial shoplifter arrested by county investigators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused serial shoplifter is off the streets just in time for holiday shopping. The Memphis man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Shelby County.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Legrone has been on Shelby County investigators’ radar for weeks. His alleged five-finger discount shopping spree left retailers throughout the city out more than $10,000 combined.
Each time investigators say his tactics were the same.
“When he finds that merchandise he tends to grab it and run out of the store,” said Captain Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Legrone’s alleged seven-month shoplifting spree came to an end Tuesday morning when county investigators caught up with him at his home in Raleigh. Legrone now faces a slew of theft charges.
“We consider this arrest of Jason Legrone a major arrest before the holidays ,” says Capt. Buckner.
On the list of items investigators say Legrone swiped from stores: four Rumba vacuums from the Macy’s at Oak Court Mall, $2,200 in clothes he stuffed into garbage bags at Dillard’s, even multiple beer runs at stores across the city totaling more than $900.
“He is very familiar and known in the shoplifting community. He’s a person we’ve arrested in the past so we kind of keep an eye on his activities when he has warrants issued for his arrests he’s kind of top our list,” said Buckner.
Those investigators are part of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ALERT Squad, a special team that targets problem shoplifters, working closely with area retailers. Each month these investigators meet with partnered retailers to track down repeat offenders. Searching for people like Legrone, Captain Buckner says.
“We have men and women that’s dedicating each and every day to locate, to identify those individuals It’s only a matter of time before they get on our radar and we come after them,” he said.
And this holiday season, these undercover detectives amp up their efforts to stop grinch-like thieves.
Legrone is in jail held on a more than $67,000 bond for the 21 open cases against him.
