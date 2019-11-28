Best Life: New first line treatment for lung cancer

Carcinogen exposure from Brown’s 25-year firefighting career is blamed for his stage four adenocarcinoma lung cancer, diagnosed in 2015. He enrolled in Keynote 21, a trial that added Keytruda to standard chemo for some participants. He didn’t get the Keytruda, but the chemo kept his disease stable for 22 months. Christina S. Baik MD, MPH, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at University of Washington School of Medicine helped with the combination drug trial, which became the standard of care for many lung cancer patients last year.