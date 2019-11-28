Grizzlies fall on last second hoop to Clippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies continued their youth movement Wednesday night at FedExForum as one of the best teams in the NBA came to the Bluff City.
The Los Angeles Clippers hit the court with a 13 and 5 record and built to challenge for an association title. The Griz are 5-11 and on the road to rebuild.
No Kawi Leonard for the Clips, No Kyle Anderson for the Griz. But, Memphis did have Jonas Valanciunas -- the big Lithuanian got it done offensively, especially off the glass with 30 points and 16 rebounds for the 7-footer to lead Memphis.
Clippers countered with Montrezl Harrell who brought 24 points and 10 boards. Jeran Jackson, Jr. continued to shine for Memphis. The second year pro bombed four 3′s, winds up with 17 points in a close game. In a close match, that’s where you want Ja Morant.
The special one with 20 points, 14 in the 4th quarter and 11 assists.
His third double double as a rookie. This one went to the wire. The game was tied, under 10 seconds. Lou Williams went to the hole, but it wouldn’t go. Harrel was there for the game winning put back with two seconds left.
Clippers hung on to win leaving the score 121-119.
Next up for the Grizzlies, a second home date against the Utah Jazz Friday night at FedExFourm.
