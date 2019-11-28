Jim Strickland pushes for return of NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’

The cast of "Bluff City Law" pose with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris at the red carpet premiere Sept. 10, 2019. (Source: Carla McDonald Photography)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 28, 2019 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 11:10 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first season of “Bluff City Law” came to an end Monday, but Mayor Jim Strickland is hoping the legal drama will make a return.

Strickland praised the NBC show saying “Memphis was definitely as much a character in the storyline as Elijah Strait.”

In a Facebook post from the Memphis and Shelby County Film and TV Commission, Strickland explains how viewers can contact NBC to let them know “Bluff City Law” is wanted back in Memphis.

Some Memphians and viewers even commented under the post expressing their support for the show and the positive light shown on the Bluff City.

