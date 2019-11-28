Memphians camp out awaiting early Black Friday shopping deals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shoppers in Memphis crowded area stores on Thanksgiving evening as many retailers rolled out their Black Friday sales to kick off the 2019 holiday shopping season.
"It's a family tradition, we do it every year," said Saephan Yang.
For the Yang family Thanksgiving came early. They ate the holiday meal Wednesday so they could camp out at the Best Buy on Germantown Parkway.
The crew set up shop with a tent on the sidewalk Wednesday night at 6 p.m., before Best Buy closed for the day. The big items on their list included doorbuster deals on TVs.
"I don't know why we do this, but it's fun," said Theodore Yang.
WMC Action News 5 found lines at Target and Best Buy on Germantown Parkway on Thursday afternoon as customers waited for the stores to open their doors. Both retailers let shoppers in at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.
Nick Callonas, in line at Target, said he was thinking twice about missing the holiday meal to make a shopping trip.
“Missing that warm plate of turkey and ham,” he said. “To be honest with you, I’d rather much be eating a warm meal than sitting out in the cold.”
Business Insider reports retailers nationwide are watching the calendar this year, especially.
A late Thanksgiving means one less shopping week until Christmas, so stores may be more crowded than usual and retailers could offer deeper discounts to hit sales goals.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.