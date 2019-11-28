Memphis Police searching for carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help identifying two men suspected of an attempted carjacking.
Officers say the incident happened Friday at Poplar Avenue and Dunlap Street.
The victim said two men armed with a gun demanded her black 2010 Volvo XC90. During the incident, one of the male suspects shot the victim.
The first suspect is described as a black man with freckles, about 18-24 years of age, wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark shoes, armed with a silver handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black man, about 18-24 years of age, wearing a dark hooded jacket, light colored pants and light colored shoes.
Both suspects were last seen running northbound on Dunlap to westbound on Mosby to northbound on Leath from the scene.
No arrests have been made. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.