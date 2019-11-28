Minor rain chances for Thanksgiving

Chilly start to thanksgiving across the Mid-South, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the region. Clouds will be on the increase today as a system pushes closer to the region. Isolated showers will be possible today, as that system passes to our north. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 40s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds stick around tonight. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 40s with northeast winds around 5 mph.