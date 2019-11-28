Minor rain chances for Thanksgiving

Clouds will be on the increase today along with the chance for an isolated shower this afternoon and for Friday.
Chilly start to thanksgiving across the Mid-South, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the region. Clouds will be on the increase today as a system pushes closer to the region. Isolated showers will be possible today, as that system passes to our north. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 40s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds stick around tonight. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 40s with northeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 56.
TONIGHT: Clear sky. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place for Friday. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 50s with east winds around 5 mph. There is a small chance for a shower on Friday, keep that in mind if you plan on shopping. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s for Friday night and the cloudy skies will remain in place.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A cold front will slide across the region on Saturday. This front will bring rain and storms to the region during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s on Saturday with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the middle 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny and slightly warmer highs in the lower 50s with lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday mostly sunny skies continue with high sin the lower to middle 50s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.