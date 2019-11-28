More clouds and chilly temperatures

Continued cloudy with rain tapering off in northeast AR and northwest TN later this evening. Temperatures will hang in the mid 40s. It will be breezy with winds northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
BLACK FRIDAY: More clouds with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will hold steady Friday evening then rise a little Friday night with more clouds.
WEEKEND: Another round of showers or thunderstorms will move through on Saturday with a cold front moving in from the west. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid 60s ahead of the rain. Rain will end by Saturday evening with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Dry weather will return by Sunday with highs in the 50s. Clouds could linger for the first half of the day.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return in full early next week with highs only in the 40s on Monday and 50s on Tuesday. Look for a gradual warming trend next week with the next rain chance arriving by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.