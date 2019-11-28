More clouds and chilly temperatures

WEEKEND: Another round of showers or thunderstorms will move through on Saturday with a cold front moving in from the west. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid 60s ahead of the rain. Rain will end by Saturday evening with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Dry weather will return by Sunday with highs in the 50s. Clouds could linger for the first half of the day.