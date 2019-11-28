Ole Miss comes from way down to slip past Penn State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College hoops now for another fantastic comeback by the Ole Miss Rebels, and this time it pays off. The Rebels were in the semifinals of the NIT tipoff at the Barclays Center in New York against Penn State.
Gut punch right off the bat for Ole Miss as prized sophomore Louis Rodriguez breaks his foot in pre-game warmups. Surgery upcoming he’s out six to eight weeks.
The game starts out worse -- Ole Miss goes down 21 points before mounting a furious rally late in the second half. Just like against Memphis down 16 last Saturday, the 3-ball, again, Blake Hinson and the Rebels friend.
Ole Miss on a torrid pace from downtown to get back in the contest. Breein Tyree takes matters into his own hands with about a minute left, ties it up on 3 point play with a coast to coast hoop and foul.
It was all knotted at 70 with time running out. Later, still tied and clock down to 18 seconds, Ole Miss steals the inbound pass. No layup, but a Foul. Bryce Williams hit both free throws.
Rebels got the incredible comeback victory. Final score 74-72.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.