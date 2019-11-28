Preparations underway for MEMFeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From packing up a truck to cooking up some turkeys, volunteers are making sure the first-ever MEMFeast is done right.
"People do more than just write a check. They'll actually sacrifice some time,” said Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Senior Pastor J. Lawrence Turner.
The City of Memphis spearheaded the event after organizers said finances were an issue and the original location wasn't feasible.
With the help of community organizations like Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, those in need will have a cooked meal come Thanksgiving Day.
"We're here preparing lots of the meats, frying turkeys, we've got a grill out front,” said Turner.
On top of preparing meals, volunteers are putting together hundreds of care packages that include socks, blankets and snacks.
Over at Neighborhood Christian Centers, volunteers loaded up a truck with donated goods to be taken to City Hall where MEMFeast will be held.
A week ago, volunteers filled more than 800 kits with hats, gloves and toiletries.
"Everyone wants to be involved in helping make Memphis a better place to live and to help people that are homeless have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” said Ephie Johnson with Neighborhood Christian Centers.
Donations and volunteers are no longer needed because turnout was so big.
"It's a story that I think the nation needs to hear,” said Turner.
MEMFeast Thanksgiving Meal for the Homeless and Hungry will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
As far as the future of the event goes, leaders at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church ensure the event will continue.
