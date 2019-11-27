Rain chances are slim for Thanksgiving, but there is a chance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Moisture will rapidly increase tonight and tomorrow bringing clouds and a chance of rain into the Mid-South for tomorrow and Friday. This will be followed by a cold front over the weekend that will bring even better chances of rain and the possibility of storms.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: NE 5 Low: 40
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 High: 49
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 45
THIS WEEK: Clouds gradually increase overnight and through the day tomorrow becoming overcast by the afternoon and evening. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon or evening, but rain chances will only be around 20%. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
