Shelby Farms Park opening ‘Glice Rink’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby Farms Park is now offering a new eco-friendly ice skating experience.
The Glice Rink looks like ice and feels like ice, but it’s not ice.
It’s made from heat-pressed polymers rather than ice, so water and electricity are not required for operation.
The rink is located in Mistletoe Village on the lawn overlooking Hyde Lake.
At $10 per person, you can visit the Glice Rink any time.
If you arrive during the day, head straight to the Visitor Center. If you arrive during Starry Nights hours, follow the signs to Mistletoe Village.
You do not need to purchase a ticket to Starry Nights to visit the Glice Rink.
Skating sessions are limited to 50 minutes and begin at the top of the hour. Access may be limited when the rink is at capacity.
The rink will open Sunday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
