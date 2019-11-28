Tiger football fans skip Turkey Day, head to Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For many, Thanksgiving is just as much about football as it is turkey dinner.
Nowhere is that more evident than Tiger Lane where fans made their way to the Liberty Bowl a full 24 hours before kick-off. The Dayton family were the first fans to arrive.
“It’s a little bit alarming coming and seeing nobody here usually there is three or four folks here,” said Chip Dayton who says he’s been coming to Memphis Tiger football games for years.
They were the first to arrive, but they soon got company.
“Yeah we live in Huntsville, Alabama, retired from the Army down there, so we come out for every game,” said Danny Snodgrass.
There is a lot riding on Friday's game against the University of Cincinnati. The University of Memphis will be on National television and university officials are looking for a good showing.
The University has been pushing ticket sales on social media, reminding fans of that feeling when Tigers packed the liberty bowl for their last nationally televised game earlier this month against SMU.
They are using the hashtag, #Doitagain.
“I’ve seen the stadium full on a number of occasions. I never saw it that blue, it was something, maybe a bucket list item for a guy my age,” said Dayton.
Friday marks the last home game of the season for what’s already been a magical season for these loyal fans.
“Yeah we were out here when we won two games a year you know. We still support them, but man it was painful,” said Snodgrass.
Now these fans are hoping for a win on Friday and their third straight AAC West division title. Kick-off for the game will be 2:30 p.m. Friday. The game will also honor senior football players.
