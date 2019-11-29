Family says “Grinch” stole their Christmas lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “My brother and I actually noticed something was missing on the house.”
Mayra Sanchez said she and her brother noticed lights missing from a window on the front of their house on Tuesday. But they did not report it to police until Thursday because it took a while to find the video.
“We saw that. A man dropped him off. They took the curve over there.” The family invited us in to see for ourselves. It took a few minutes to get to the right video. When we did you could see a car drive by slowly and appear to stop. The car is obscured because of the tree. That was around 1:30 in the morning.
“You see a man walking slowly toward the house. He is very thin and is wearing a hoodie. He is out of camera range for about 5 minutes. Then you see him running with a string of lights in his hand. Soon after you see a white vehicle, possibly a Jeep take off.”
The family, who contacted police after they found the video, wonders why someone would take a chance on being arrested just to steal a string of lights. “What would you like to say to these people who took them. I’m not sure.”
