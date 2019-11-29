Fans gather on Tiger lane for final game of regular season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took on Cincinnati in the final game of the regular season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
It’s the Tigers’ first 11-win season in program history.
Fans gathered one last time on Tiger Lane.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, and praise God, I own my business and could take off today,” said Dale Franklin, Tiger fan.
And among the sea of blue was a 1986 R.V. that Darryl Franklin and Dennis Martin purchased after a random meeting in 2003 at the tailgating parking lot.
“We struck up a conversation over some shrimp that he offered my wife and we've been friends ever since,” said Daryl Martin, Tiger fan.
That's the type of thing you’ll find on Tiger lane -- it's truly a community.
Tailgating has gotten even bigger as Tiger Football started stacking up the wins.
The Tigers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-24.
Now Memphis will host the AAC championship game.
