Fans gather on Tiger lane for final game of regular season
By Kelli Cook | November 29, 2019 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 6:00 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took on Cincinnati in the final game of the regular season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

It’s the Tigers’ first 11-win season in program history.

Fans gathered one last time on Tiger Lane.

Tiger fashion on Tiger Lane

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, and praise God, I own my business and could take off today,” said Dale Franklin, Tiger fan.

And among the sea of blue was a 1986 R.V. that Darryl Franklin and Dennis Martin purchased after a random meeting in 2003 at the tailgating parking lot.

“We struck up a conversation over some shrimp that he offered my wife and we've been friends ever since,” said Daryl Martin, Tiger fan.

That's the type of thing you’ll find on Tiger lane -- it's truly a community.

Tailgating has gotten even bigger as Tiger Football started stacking up the wins.

The Tigers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-24.

Now Memphis will host the AAC championship game.

