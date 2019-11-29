First ever MemFeast creates lasting impact for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of empty stomachs were filled at the first ever Memfeast held outside of city hall.
The City of Memphis teamed up with volunteers to put on the event, and provide those in need with a warm meal.
"We thought they weren't going to make it, but Memphis came together and pulled it together," one guest said.
The event almost didn't happen this year after the original organizers of the annual meal ran into obstacles like finances and construction at the Renasant Convention Center.
“The city stepped up and said ‘we’ll help,’ -- and the outpouring support has been overwhelming,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. \
Mayor Strickland said the city received a lot of support to make sure the meal happened.
“Churches, non-profits, businesses -- all stepping up,” he said. “In fact we have too many volunteers and too much food, which is a great problem to have.”
Members of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church said they spent the last three weeks making sure everything was prepared.
“We’ve all come together collectively with various food vendors, with cakes, pies and individuals giving supplies,” said Charles Monger, a volunteer with the church.
They also worked with Neighborhood Christian Centers to provide those who attended with a bag full of necessities.
“We wanted to make sure that we were able to give them things like clean socks and hats, scarves and stuff of that nature,” said Monger.
For some, just enjoying a hot meal for Thanksgiving was already more than they could ask for.
“It means love and fellowship to be down here and eat this meal with my Memphians," said one guest.
