First of it’s kind website connects Mid-Southerns to community data and non-profit organizations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new website is helping Mid-Southerners find problems in their community and contribute to the solutions! The website is the first of its kind in the country and it's already making an impact.
The website, LiveGiveMidSouth.org, hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, is helping Mid-Southerners research problems in their own neighborhood, and connect them to non-profits working to help solve that issue.
"Where can I make the most impact with my time and my money today?" Aerial Ozuzu of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis said.
Using public information from multiple sources, such as the census, MLGW, University of Memphis and much more, Live Give Mid-South provides data on topics called indicators. Indicators can range from education and health care to poverty and foreclosures. When you select an indicator, the site breaks down the information into counties, cities or can get as detailed as local neighborhoods.
"When somebody understands a problem, we find that they are more generous and they are more inclined to give or maybe they'll give more," Olivia Wilmot from Community Foundation of Greater Memphis said.
What makes the site unique is for each indicator, non-profit organizations who deal with that issue and go through an extensive approval process, are included to connect users to volunteer with the groups who are helping or to donate to the cause. The Community Foundation says the site is the first of it's kind in the entire country.
"Everybody knows that Memphis is one of the philanthropic cities in the world," Ozuzu said. "I think it was the perfect place to launch because we have a lot of amazing organizations."
The site launched in mid-November and within weeks gained 180 indicators and more than 360 non-profit profiles. In that time, more than $20,000 has been donated to non-profits through the website.
"We want people to be more informed about their community and we want them to give more and we want them to be more informed about their giving," Wilmot said.
To help out your community, go to LiveGiveMidSouth.org.
