Man found dead on I-40 after crash on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old man died Thursday after officers say he was struck by a vehicle on I-40 near Canada Road Thursday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation by Tennessee Department of Transportation says the man was walking on the right shoulder of the roadway when he ran into the inner lane.
Investigators say the driver hit the man as he was traveling eastbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrest or charges have been reported at this time.
