Mid-Southerners partake in Black Friday shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shoppers in the Mid-South were up bright and early trying to find Black Friday deals.
Tanger Outlets in Southaven opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and stay will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
For many shoppers, Black Friday is the start of the Christmas season.
Some even dressed in Christmas sweaters and lights for the occasion..
“It's that time of the year -- you pull them out for Black Friday and wear them for the next 24 days! Get everyone in the Christmas spirit,” said shoppers Patric Fairs and Vernell Bennett.
They traveled from Cleveland, which is more than two hours from Southaven.
“We left at about 3:30 because we needed to get here before 6:00,” said Bennett. “Because Kate Spade had a get a free tote if you spend $150 -- so we were very calculated!”
Another shopper, Brandy Belue said she wanted to take advantage of the outlet's early hours.
“I had to drive my husband to the airport super early, and I just decided I would go shopping while I was out at the airport with no children,” she said. “It's a nice little getaway.”
Many of the stores offered deals ranging from 50 to 65 percent off.
