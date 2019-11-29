SCSO set to launch Operation Jingle Bells during holiday shopping season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving Day is here, and whether you like it or not, the holiday shopping season is off and running. Most big box stores in the Memphis area started their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving afternoon and evening.
We found lines Thursday afternoon as folks finished their feast and waited for Best Buy and Target on Germantown Parkway area to let them in.
But as you cross items off your shopping list, remember crooks want to seize on your Christmas spirit. That's why Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are watching out.
"It makes shoppers feel safe to see a deputy sitting out there, an extra set of eyes," said Capt. Anthony Buckner, with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Buckner with the sheriff's office said again this year the department will launch Operation Jingle Bells with Memphis Police.That means stepped-up enforcement, with deputies keeping eyes out for criminals amid the holiday crowds.
"We're going to be dedicating additional deputies to patrol the shopping corridors in southeast Shelby County, Winchester/Hacks Cross area, east end of Shelby County around Houston Levee as well as Wolfchase mall," said Buckner.
The sheriff's office points to safety in numbers, saying if you can, shop in groups with friends or relatives instead of going out alone. Also, make sure you're putting your purchases and other valuables in the trunk or another locked compartment outside of the sight of thieves.
Buckner said SCSO will run Operation Jingle Bells until Nov. 29.
