Shelby County DA’s office to hold holiday remembrance event for families of slain crime victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday the Shelby County District Attorney’s office will host its annual season of remembrance event to memorialize those who lost their lives to violent crime in Memphis in the past year.
It is the ninth year for the event, which, unfortunately, has grown over the years.
“It’s very important to the families. The first year we did it we weren’t quite sure how it would be received. We weren’t quite sure it would be the comfort we wanted it to be for those families and the response was overwhelming,” said Amy Weirich, Shelby County District Attorney General.
Each family is asked to bring an ornament to be placed on wreaths which will be hung in the Hall of Mayors. Last year, the council chamber was full for the emotional service.
Statistics from the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and the TBI released earlier this month both show a drop year to year in the number of gun crimes in Memphis. But that same report shows a noticeable uptick in major violent delinquent charges against juveniles.
Weeks ago, a 12-year-old armed with a gun tried to carjack a woman at a Kroger parking lot in the 6000 block of Poplar.
“We’ve got far too many young people who have access to guns and no fear of using them,” said Weirich.
Memphis Police reported 165 murders for 2018 in total. Friday, MPD said there’ve been 164 murders year to date in 2019, with one month left to go in the year.
“One homicide is far too many to the families and to the community that suffers that loss,” said Weirich, “Often times looking to the criminal justice system to fix it, the pain has already been caused by then.”
The reception and check in portion of the DA’s Season of Remembrance event starts Monday night at 5 at Memphis City Hall. The program will follow starting at 5:30 p.m.
