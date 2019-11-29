Staying cloudy for Friday; rain & storms move in Saturday

Clouds will be in abundance for the last Friday in November. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s with east winds around 5 mph. A pocket of rain cannot be ruled out today, but most will be dealing with just the clouds. Tonight, we keep with the cloudy conditions, lows will fall into the lower 50s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Again tonight, a pocket of rain or two is possible, but most remain cloudy and mild.