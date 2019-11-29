Staying cloudy for Friday; rain & storms move in Saturday

Clouds will stick around today along with a small chance for an isolated shower. A major cold front moves in Saturday that will bring the Mid-South rain and storms.
Clouds will be in abundance for the last Friday in November. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s with east winds around 5 mph. A pocket of rain cannot be ruled out today, but most will be dealing with just the clouds. Tonight, we keep with the cloudy conditions, lows will fall into the lower 50s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Again tonight, a pocket of rain or two is possible, but most remain cloudy and mild.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: East around 5 mph. High: 54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 52.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers and storms are again possible on Saturday as we track a major cold front that will push into the region. Expect a few storms with gusty winds and heavy rains as this cold front moves through the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s with lows in the upper 40s. The front will push east by Sunday, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Highs on the first day of December will warm into the upper 50s with lows in the middle 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine is back on Monday and will linger through mid-week. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s to start the week and lows will remain in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will start to creep back into the region as we push into the latter part of the week ahead of our next weather system that looks to move in between Friday and the weekend ahead.
