Storms remain likely on Saturday

SATURDAY STORM THREAT: Showers or a brief storm is possible in the early morning with a break by late morning into midday. It will be windy with gusts out of the south at 20-30 mph. The main round of showers or thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. A few storms could be strong or severe. The main threat is damaging wind but a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out along the line, mainly in north Mississippi. The main time frame for storms is between 2 and 7 PM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the rain. Rain will end by Saturday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.