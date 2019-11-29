Storms remain likely on Saturday

Continued cloudy with temperatures holding in the 50s through the evening.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers late. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 40s to low 50s then rise after midnight into the upper 50s by morning. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 10 mph.
SATURDAY STORM THREAT: Showers or a brief storm is possible in the early morning with a break by late morning into midday. It will be windy with gusts out of the south at 20-30 mph. The main round of showers or thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. A few storms could be strong or severe. The main threat is damaging wind but a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out along the line, mainly in north Mississippi. The main time frame for storms is between 2 and 7 PM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the rain. Rain will end by Saturday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Dry weather will return with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Clouds could linger for the first half of the day.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return in full early next week with highs only in the 40s on Monday and 50s on Tuesday. Look for a gradual warming trend next week with the next rain chance arriving by early Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.