Tanger Outlets in Southaven brings Moonlight Madness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was madness in Southaven -- Moonlight Madness. The shops at Tanger Outlets opened on Thanksgiving night and won’t close until late Friday.
WMC Action News 5 talked with holiday shoppers about why they go looking for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Thursday.
“Oh, that’s the fun part,” said Holly Taylor. “We like to fight the crowd!”
Taylor and her friend Paige Ray made the quick drive from Coldwater to Southaven to spend their Thanksgiving navigating throngs of people and scoping out sales.
“Every year,” said Taylor. “It’s my family tradition. I have a crew of about 20 people in there right now.”
"This year my little girl has certain requests and I want to see her face light up on Christmas Day,” said Ray.
Amadou Sene's journey to Southaven is a little longer. He's from Senegal, West Africa.
"We're here to get great clothes and great deals," he said with a big grin on his face. "You know, I've never experienced a Black Friday before, so I came to experience one for the first time.'
His Whitehaven High classmate Mik'keal Taylor made sure that Amadou got the authentic American holiday shopping treatment.
“Man, I was showing my guy around,” said Taylor. “Letting him know how it feels. He’s from Africa and stuff. I gotta show him how it be!”
It got so crowded, Southaven Police were directing traffic in and out of the mall and cars were parked on the grass surrounding the parking lot. The stores at Tanger Outlets opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and won’t close until 10 p.m. on Friday.
