Tracking Rain & Storms to end November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are on the rise and storm chances will be going up as we push into Saturday. A cold front will slide into the Mid-South from the west and give us rain and storms during the afternoon hours on Saturday.
We will be tracking rain entering Eastern Arkansas as early as 10 am Saturday, with a few heavy downpours. Those who remain dry will see temperatures soar into the middle 60s by the afternoon hours, well above where we should be for this time of the year.
As the cold front moves closer, our storm chances will increase. Around 4 pm Saturday we will see a line of showers form, giving us gusty winds and heavy downpours along this line.
The stormy activity will linger into Saturday evening as the cold front continues its trek across the region. North Mississippi and locations south of I-40 will have the best chance to see storms, as our cold front and upper level low passes across the region
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) out of Norman, Oklahoma has placed much of the Mid-South under a Slight (yellow) or Marginal (green) Risk for a stronger storm or two. This is a 1 and 2 out of 5 on our scale, which is a lower end risk issued by the SPC.
Looking at the latest forecasting data, it looks like wind and heavy rain will really be the primary threat with this line of storms. While our tornado threat is not zero, it is the lowest risk out of the threats we are tracking.
With recent rains, and the additional chance for more rain through Saturday, it would not take much for trees to uproot and fall, that is why we will watch the wind threat closely with this system.
By Sunday morning, conditions will be much calmer and we will be tracking clearing skies and cooling afternoon highs through the first part of December.
Just stay weather alert if traveling this weekend and keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast and updates to our severe weather threat for Saturday, November 30th.
