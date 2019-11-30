Affidavit: Man charged after shooting at police, barricading himself inside home

Affidavit: Man charged after shooting at police, barricading himself inside home
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 30, 2019 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released surrounding a scary police standoff in the Westwood area that came to a peaceful end Friday evening.

Memphis police responded to a domestic disturbance call in which a woman asked for assistance in picking up her 11-month-old child from her child’s father.

According to an affidavit, 21-year-old Redarius Jones shot at officers when they knocked on his door.

MPD: Man in custody after barricading himself inside home following domestic situation

The child’s mother had been taken to safety by officers.

Police say Jones barricaded himself inside a home with several other people on Masterson Cove.

Crisis negotiators convinced Jones to surrender peacefully, and no one was injured.

He faces three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.