Affidavit: Man charged after shooting at police, barricading himself inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released surrounding a scary police standoff in the Westwood area that came to a peaceful end Friday evening.
Memphis police responded to a domestic disturbance call in which a woman asked for assistance in picking up her 11-month-old child from her child’s father.
According to an affidavit, 21-year-old Redarius Jones shot at officers when they knocked on his door.
The child’s mother had been taken to safety by officers.
Police say Jones barricaded himself inside a home with several other people on Masterson Cove.
Crisis negotiators convinced Jones to surrender peacefully, and no one was injured.
He faces three counts of attempted first degree murder.
