Breezy with rain & storms ending this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will continue to see rain and thunderstorms but the rain will end this evening as upper level low moves north and a cold front swings across the Mid-South. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. The tornado threat remains lows but we will continue to monitor. After the rain exits it will stay breezy and a wind advisory is in place for tomorrow.
THE REST OF TODAY: Rain and storms. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph or higher. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Rain ending & cloudy. Winds: West around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 43.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds by the afternoon. Breezy. Wind West 10-15 mph. High: 54
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 34
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs on Monday will stay in the middle 40s with lows near freezing. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will increase on Thursday and Friday as our next system approaches with a chance of showers both days. Afternoon highs are back into the mid to upper 50s both Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 40s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.