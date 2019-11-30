Breezy with rain & storms ending this evening

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs on Monday will stay in the middle 40s with lows near freezing. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will increase on Thursday and Friday as our next system approaches with a chance of showers both days. Afternoon highs are back into the mid to upper 50s both Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 40s.