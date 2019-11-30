5 Great Things: City puts on first ever MEMFeast; Travelers provided with therapy dogs at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We hope your week has been filled with family and things to be thankful for. Before we end it, let’s look back at 5 Great Things that happened.
The City of Memphis and dozens of volunteers helped make sure MEMFeast happened -- serving hundreds of Memphians a Thanksgiving meal. Neighborhood Christian Centers provided those who attended with a bag full of personal necessities.
Kroger welcomed in the holiday season by donating $1 million in frozen bread food banks in dozens of states. That is more than 320,000 loaves. The Mid-South Food Bank received three truckloads worth of the donation.
The Mexican Consulate donated educational books to local Latino students, grades first through sixth, encouraging them not to lose sight of their language and culture. The books were handed out to parents to help them teach and connect with their children early on in their learning ability.
The lottery kicked off on Monday in Mississippi. The first day brought in a total of $2.5 million in ticket sales and $570,000 of that goes back to the state.
This week the Memphis International Airport celebrated seven years of easing anxiety during busy travel times. As passengers rushed to catch their flights, therapy dogs helped ease the stress and bring calmness to the hustle and bustle.
