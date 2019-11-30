Memphis wins third AAC West title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the third straight year, The University of Memphis Tigers football team wins the AAC West.
Never before has the University of Memphis football program had an 11-win season.
Liberty Bowl officials say 36,000 fans spent their Black Friday not out shopping, but in the stadium cheering the Tigers on to victory.
It's been a magical season watching Mike Norvell's talented squad rack up the W's.
Memphis Football fans over the moon about record breaking season.
"Man! It means everything for me. I haven’t missed a home game in three years. This is awesome. This is history for Memphis. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this,” said Lauren Walker, fan.
"It’s a major change. The SMU game was awesome. Downtown all day long. Came out here, saw tons of people piled up. It was fun,” said Don Porter, fan.
"I’m an alum, proud alum, Mr. U of M, marching band, drum major. So, to come back and be here for this game, like, I’m almost in tears! It’s great,” said Latrell Armstrong, fan.
Memphis beat Cincinnati 34 to 24.
The Bearcats will be back next week as the same two teams battle it out for the AAC trophy and a possible trip to the Cottonbowl.
