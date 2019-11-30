Shoppers support local stores for ‘Small Business Saturday’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that Black Friday has come and gone, it's time to shop local.
This Saturday marks 10 years for the nationally recognized ‘Small Business Saturday.’
After larger stores are highlighted on Black Friday, Saturday is local businesses time to shine.
"It's tough for small businesses, you know battling the big guys is really not easy -- so bringing attention to this, and trying to keep these quirky stores open and keeping these voices alive is really important," said Cheryl Mesler, co-owner of Burke's Book Store.
Nearly a dozen of the local stores in Cooper-Young offered specials and discounts for the occasion.
According to American Express, for every dollar that is spent at these local shops, an average of 67 cents goes back into the local economy.
"Your money stays in your hometown -- in Memphis," said Mesler.
Angela Carr was out shopping in Cooper-Young with her family.
She said Small Business Saturday is something they look forward to.
"It's a different experience than big box stores, and we get to see what there is to offer in these little boutiques."
Every year, the family goes camping somewhere different for Thanksgiving.
Rebecca Dean, another member of the family, said while they are there they like to check out the town's local shops.
This time they were camping in Memphis, and came to Cooper-Young.
"We do all our cooking, then Saturday we do our local shopping," she said.
Another shopper, Beverley Zeinner, said she prefers Small Business Saturday over Black Friday.
"I shop here every year for Christmas for great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, and whenever I'm looking for something special for me," she said.
The businesses in Cooper-Young also teamed up to do a raffle for a gift box full of goodies worth about $100 from the stores.
Local stores in Bartlett also joined in on Small Business Saturday.
Fifteen shops offered deals for the inaugural Candy Cane Business Run.
