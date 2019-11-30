Tracking rain & storms Saturday

A shower or brief storm is possible this morning but the main threat for storms will arrive this afternoon and evening. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts out of the south around 20 to 30 mph. The main storm activity will move through the region this afternoon, as the cold front arrives in the Mid-South. While it won’t storm in all locations, some pockets of activity could become strong or severe. Our main threat with this system is damaging winds but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out along the line, mainly for locations in North Mississippi. The main time for storms will be from noon through 7 pm. Highs will soar into the middle 60s ahead of the cold front that will bring the rain and storms. Rain will end by tonight and we will see lows dip into the middle 40s under mainly cloudy skies and the breezy winds will remain in place.