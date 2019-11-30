Tracking rain & storms Saturday

The last day of the month is looking rather stormy, as we track a cold front that will push across the region this afternoon and evening.
A shower or brief storm is possible this morning but the main threat for storms will arrive this afternoon and evening. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts out of the south around 20 to 30 mph. The main storm activity will move through the region this afternoon, as the cold front arrives in the Mid-South. While it won’t storm in all locations, some pockets of activity could become strong or severe. Our main threat with this system is damaging winds but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out along the line, mainly for locations in North Mississippi. The main time for storms will be from noon through 7 pm. Highs will soar into the middle 60s ahead of the cold front that will bring the rain and storms. Rain will end by tonight and we will see lows dip into the middle 40s under mainly cloudy skies and the breezy winds will remain in place.
TODAY: Rain and storms. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph or higher. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Winds: West around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 45.
SUNDAY: Drier weather is expected for tomorrow along with gradual clearing of the clouds. Highs are back into the upper 40s to lower 50s with west winds around 15 mph. Lows will dip into the middle 30s with mainly clear skies and breezy winds.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine is back for Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs on Monday will stay in the middle 40s with lows near freezing. Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see highs back into the middle to lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will build again on Thursday and Friday as we track our next system that will push into the region. A few showers cannot be ruled out to end the week. Afternoon highs are back into the upper 50s for Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.